Festus High School football player charged with rape

The victim's mother reported the assault to police in August

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Festus High School football player has been charged with raping a woman.

Austin Anderson, 18, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.

In June, Anderson and the woman were at a friend's home in Jefferson County when Anderson asked her and a friend to check out a "music room" inside the home, according to a probable cause statement. Anderson pushed the friend out of the room and was alone with the woman.

Anderson assaulted the woman, even though she was crying and asked him to stop, the statement says.

Afterward, the woman and a friend left the home.

The woman "spent the next three days in her room and didn't tell anyone because she didn't know what to say," the statement says.

In August, the girl's mother contacted police.

Anderson was 17 years old at the time of the incident. He played football during the beginning of the season, though it is not clear whether he is still on the team.