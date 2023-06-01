At least 2 cars stolen early Friday from Festus dealership

Police arrived to find the front door smashed and at least two Dodge Challengers missing.

FESTUS, Mo. — Suspects broke into a Festus car dealership early Friday morning and stole multiple vehicles.

According to the Festus Police Department, a call came in at about 2 a.m. Friday regarding a break-in at Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center, located just off Veteran's Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered broken glass in the front door of the dealership and at least two Dodge Challengers stolen. Police said the suspects broke inside and then broke into the key box.

The stolen vehicles were last seen on Missouri Department of Transportation cameras traveling north on Interstate 55, police said.

No other information was available Friday morning on the suspects involved in the incident.