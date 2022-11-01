Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said the incident started as an argument inside Club Visions nightclub before escalating to a shooting outside the club.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning.

East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.

One of the people shot was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. The other person was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died.

According to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., the person who died at the scene was identified as 17-year-old St. Louis resident Patrick Miley. The identity of the person who died at the hospital has not been provided.

The third person was shot in the arm and injured.

Chief Perry said the incident started as an argument inside Visions Ultra Bar nightclub before escalating to a shooting outside the club.

This is the third shooting near Metro East nightclubs in the last month.

In May, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern II said the city has been successful in reducing crime in recent years: