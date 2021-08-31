Man shot during fight outside St. Peters music venue

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries

ST. PETERS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fight ended in a shooting outside a music venue in St. Peters early Tuesday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., St. Peters police were called to Diamond Music Hall for a report of a shooting. Investigators said two people got into an altercation in the parking lot and one of them shot the other one.

The man who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

According to Diamond Music Hall’s Facebook page, there was a 50 Cent concert going on at the venue Monday night from 7 p.m. to midnight.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html