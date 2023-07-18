Charges issued in June shooting that left 1 dead, another injured

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in a June shooting that left one dead and another injured.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said warrants were issued against John Wooten, 25, on charges of first-degree murder and assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
On June 20, officers received a call just before 4 p.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of Marcus Avenue in St. Louis. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
St. Louis EMS took the victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police identified him as Terrell Johnson.
The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his arms. He survived his injuries.
St. Louis police's Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.
Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.