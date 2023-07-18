Charges issued in June shooting that left 1 dead, another injured

Police identified the victim as Terrell Johnson.

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in a June shooting that left one dead and another injured.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said warrants were issued against John Wooten, 25, on charges of first-degree murder and assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

On June 20, officers received a call just before 4 p.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of Marcus Avenue in St. Louis. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

St. Louis EMS took the victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police identified him as Terrell Johnson.

The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his arms. He survived his injuries.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).