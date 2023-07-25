Wood River shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the shooting "was not a random act of violence."

WOOD RIVER, Illinois — An Alton man has been charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting death in Wood River, Illinois.

Police issued first-degree murder charges against the suspect, 19-year-old Austin L. Mullins, in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Jacob Wall, according to a press release posted on the Wood River Police Department's Facebook page.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday at a home in the 800 block of Tennyson Avenue, the department said. At the scene, they found the 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Emergency paramedics treated the victim at the scene until he was taken to the department and then transferred to a St. Louis hospital via helicopter.

Wall died at the hospital, police said. Wall reportedly lived in the home where he was shot.

Police interviewed several people who were guests at the home at the time of the shooting. After conducting interviews, police took Mullins into custody after the shooting.

According to charging documents, Mullins fired a gun and caused the death of Wall.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the shooting "was not a random act of violence."

Wells said in the release:

“I also thank the members of the Wood River Police Department who pour their hearts into this community around the clock. We have great support from our community, City Manager, Mayor, and Councilmembers who count on us to do the small things right all the time, so we will do things right when the big thing happens.”

Mullins' bond is set at $1 million. He remains in custody at the Wood River City Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.