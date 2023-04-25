First-degree murder suspect to plead guilty to drug charges only following killing caught on video in St. Louis

Sparkle Maxie was 26 years old when police say Roland McKinney, 63, killed her in 2019.

ST. LOUIS — First-degree murder charges against a man allegedly caught on surveillance video fatally shooting a woman are expected to be dropped by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office as part of a plea deal reached this week.

Roland McKinney, 63, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and drug trafficking after 26-year-old Sparkle Maxie was shot in the stomach in September 2019. The killing happened in the 4100 block of N. Newstead Avenue.

Court records show McKinney agreed Monday to waive his right to be proven as a persistent drug offender and plead guilty to second-degree drug trafficking charges only.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office originally charged McKinney based on the following summary, according to court documents:

McKinney was traveling north along North Newstead Avenue when it came to a stop at North Newstead and Lee avenues. Maxie’s car can be seen following him, and pulled up next to him along Newstead.

McKinney and Maxie had passengers in their cars.

Maxie’s passenger told police she followed McKinney after she believed he called her a name and drove off. While stopped, McKinney reached into his car to get his gun, and Maxie got her own gun and stepped out of her car.

Witnesses told police they heard a male voice yell, “Get out of my face,” followed by multiple gunshots. McKinney then got back into his car and drove away.

Maxie was shot three times. Police found four shell casings all fired from the same gun, which was not Maxie’s gun.

Police arrested McKinney three days later and he had cocaine with him, according to the documents. He is also a convicted felon.