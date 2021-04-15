First jury trial in county court since shutdown results in a conviction

St. Louis County courthouse is required to use three courtrooms for in-person proceedings to reduce threat of coronavirus spread

CLAYTON, Mo. —

In the first in-person jury trial in St. Louis County since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the courthouse, Craig Smith II was convicted on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon Wednesday.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, alleged to have pointed a gun at his child’s mother while threatening to kill her in front of their 10-month-old son.



To conform with sanitation, social distancing and indoor-capacity recommendations, three courtrooms were used for the trial: one to conduct the trial; a second for spectators, families, witnesses and media to observe the live proceedings via a closed-circuit video feed; and a third for jury recesses and deliberations.





Plastic shields have been installed at the judge’s bench, attorney tables, and court reporter and bailiff’s stations. Jurors were assigned numbered seats in the jury box and the area where spectators normally sit. Witness tables and microphones were wiped down between each speaker.



"The justice system cannot work without the men and women who fulfill their civic duty by serving as jurors," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "We appreciate their service, especially during this pandemic, which enabled us to bring closure and justice for the courageous victim in this case."

Last month, Presiding Judge Michael Stelzer ordered the St. Louis Circuit Court to transition from Phase One operations to Phase Two.