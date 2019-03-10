ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with murder and three other crimes after police said he caused a deadly crash while fleeing police in July.

Michael Anthony Moses, 33, was charged with second-degree murder, resisting arrest and two other crimes in connection with the July 22 crash.

Police said spotted a stolen car near the intersection of Vandeventer and Finney Avenues. Moses, who was standing behind the stolen car, jumped into the driver's seat and sped off, police said.

Charging documents said the officers did not chase after him but put out a call on the radio. A short time later, they found the car crashed into another car. The driver of that second car, 24-year-old Jovanna Young, had to be cut from the car but died on the scene.

Police said Moses ran off after the crash, but they used police dogs to catch up with him and take him into custody. Officers said they found a handgun and an assault rifle in the car.

Police said he had multiple felony warrants for failing to appear in court on a previous case.

On Thursday, he was charged with second-degree murder, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death. He was not given bond.

