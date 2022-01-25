'I won't forget it': Florissant family hides inside own home during drive-by outside

In broad daylight, several guys fired bullet after bullet at each other right by the Fitzgeralds' front yard in Florissant.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A brazen drive-by shooting in a north St. Louis County neighborhood left a family hiding inside their home.

The shootout happened in the middle of the day right outside a family’s home in Florissant.

For Mark Fitzgerald and his family, it was a dangerous and unbelievable morning. In broad daylight, several guys fired bullet after bullet at each other right by the Fitzgeralds' front yard in Florissant.

“Of course, it's the wild, wild west, nuts!” Fitzgerald said. “I mean it is what it is. It's happening everywhere."

The family's surveillance camera caught the wild drive-by shooting and startling shootout on video.

"We were all here,” he said. “My wife, my son was here."

Fitzgerald told police a young man dashed down Humes Lane and suddenly two guys came along in a car. A passenger repeatedly fired at the man, who returned fire as he started running.

"He ducks, hits our car. He turns around, gets behind my tree and starts shooting at them," Fitzgerald said.

The Fitzgeralds stayed inside their home as the bullets kept flying.

Police arrived, but by then the gun-firing guys took off.

Fitzgerald said one bullet hit his surveillance camera on his home. Two more bullets hit his son's parked car. It was here in the driveway. He's just glad he and his family are OK.

"I'm very thankful for that," he said.

As for the shooters who terrified him and his family?