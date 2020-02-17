FLORISSANT, Mo. — A St. Louis County father of six is recovering from a hit and run. Loved ones said he was left to die by the driver who was responsible.

Saturday night, Steven Minton was leaving the sports bar Mattingly's in Florissant.

"He'll walk over there at times, have a drink or two, and he'll walk home," said his wife, Destiny Minton.

But after hours of being gone, she knew something was wrong.

"He just never came home," she said.

Destiny Minton found out her husband was hit by a car on Kostka Lane and was dragged about 15 to 20 feet, just minutes away from their home.

"I can't even imagine and how heartless this person has to be to keep going. My husband was unrecognizable and it's unfair to our family," she told 5 On Your Side.

Police said the driver is still wanted, but it's Minton who's stuck with the repercussions.

Destiny Minton said Steven has multiple fractures on his pelvis. He also has collapsed lungs, liver lacerations, a ruptured bladder and a broken femur.

He underwent five surgeries Monday morning.

"I'm a stay-at-home mom; Steven's the bread winner," Destiny Minton added.

That's why a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family.

"This is seriously going to hurt our family, we don't know what we're going to do right now," told said.

But even during this hardship, she's thankful he's alive.

"My husband is not only special to my family, he must be very special to God because I don't know how in the world he is still alive," she said.

Florissant police urged anyone with any information about this hit-and-run to contact them.

If you'd like to donate with hospital expenses, click here for the GoFundMe.

