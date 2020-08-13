Man dead after domestic disturbance in Florissant

Officers found a 27-year-old man in the front doorway of the home with a single gunshot wound to his upper body

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A man shot and killed another man at a Florissant home early Thursday morning during a domestic incident, police said.

Police responded to a home in the 600 block of Starlet around 3 a.m. Officers found a 27-year-old man in the front doorway with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person who was inside the home told officers they heard two men arguing inside the living room and then a gunshot, police said. The men are believed to be related.

Officers arrested a suspect.