Florissant man pulls fake gun on employees who asked him to social distance

When Charter Spectrum employees asked him to abide by social distancing guidelines, he started yelling and pulled out a BB gun that looked like a handgun

SHILOH, Ill. — A Florissant, Missouri, man was charged with three crimes after police said he pulled a fake gun on employees after the employees at a Shiloh, Illinois, business asked him to keep a safe social distance.

Shawn Brown was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault, reckless driving and impersonating a law enforcement officer in connection with the Monday evening incident.

Police said the incident happened at the Charter Spectrum store on Green Mount Crossing Drive at around 5 p.m.

A news release from the Shiloh Police Department said the man began yelling at employees after they reminded him of social distancing requirements. He then pulled out what appeared to be a handgun. It was later discovered that the gun was actually a BB gun made to look like a handgun.

An off-duty officer happened to be in the store at the time of the incident and confronted the man. The off-duty officer made the man leave the store, but the man got into his car and sped toward the front door of the store.

The man stopped on the sidewalk in front of the store and was eventually taken into custody by Shiloh police and the off-duty officer. While being arrested, the man said he was a federal law enforcement officer, which police discovered was not true.

On Wednesday, the St. Clair County Assistant State's Attorney charged Brown with the three crimes. His bond was set at $50,000.