Florissant man sentenced to 18 years in prison for dealing fentanyl that killed person

Police said two friends thought they were using cocaine, but had actually taken fentanyl. One died from an overdose and the other crashed a car due to an overdose

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Florissant man will spend the next 18 years in prison after he admitted to selling drugs, including the fentanyl that led to an overdose death in 2018.

Raymond Young, 35, was sentenced to 216 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing a controlled substance.

According to a press release from the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, an investigation was launched by the Florissant Police Department after two friends overdosed on fentanyl in December of 2018. The release said one of the friends died from the overdose and the other crashed as a result of an overdose and had to be revived using Narcan.

During the investigation, the friend who survived told police they thought they were using cocaine, which was bought from Young. The drug was actually determined to be fentanyl and synthetic fentanyl.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Young's home on the 3600 block of Browning Drive in Florissant on Feb. 2. During the search, police found a drug ledger, about an ounce of heroin and more than $120,000 in cash.

Police arrested Young, and Young admitted to selling the drugs that led to the death and crash.

Young pleaded guilty to the charges in a previous court appearance. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 216 months in prison.