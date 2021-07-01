Florissant man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child porn

Zachary Hamby, 30, pleaded guilty to four counts of production of child pornography and two counts of attempted production of child pornography

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child porn.

Zachary Hamby, 30, pleaded guilty to four counts of production of child pornography and two counts of attempted production of child pornography. Co-defendant, Heather McDorman, was sentenced to 24 years in prison in October 2020.

According to court documents, between Feb. 1, 2018 and March 12, 2018, Hamby directed McDorman to take pornographic photographs of children in restrooms at South County Mall, Walmart, other area malls, park bathrooms and a church bathroom.

The St. Louis County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Colleen Lang handled the case.