Florissant man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for role in drug trafficking

ST. LOUIS — A 45-year-old Florissant man was sentenced to 54 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in a drug trafficking ring.

Amos Vonzell Blanchard Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base.

According to the press release, St. Louis County police and investigators with the FBI began looking into a group of cocaine and cocaine base distributors operating in and around St. Louis County in early 2018.

A year later on January 18, Investigators executed a search warrant at Blanchard’s stash house in the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue.

Detectives observed Blanchard holding a black latex glove while trying to open a bedroom window from inside the residence. The glove was found to contain more than 66 individual clear plastic baggies of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack” cocaine, 52 tablets of methamphetamine and a small amount of powder cocaine.