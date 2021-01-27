Police: Suspect shot boss after getting fired from Florissant children's home, confessed to the crime

Investigators said Brantley Tate fired Christopher Owens Tuesday afternoon and that shortly after, Owens fatally shot his former boss

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a children’s home in Florissant confessed to the crime, police disclosed Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Owens, a 53-year-old man from Florissant, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 60-year-old Brantley Tate.

Florissant police said Tate was Owens’ immediate supervisor at the Marygrove Children’s Home, which is in the 2700 block of Mullanphy Road. Investigators said Tate fired Owens Tuesday afternoon and that shortly after, Owens fatally shot his former boss.

Police responded to the children’s home just after 12 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. They found Tate lying on the parking lot with a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they were able to “immediately” develop Owens as a suspect in the fatal shooting and he was arrested. On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges. He’s being held without bond.

A source told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend Tate was a longtime maintenance worker at the children’s home and that he was a “nice guy.”

Anyone with additional information about the shooting should call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.

According to its website, Marygrove is a nonprofit that provides treatment and support to young people struggling with emotional and behavioral issues resulting from abuse, neglect and other traumatic experiences.