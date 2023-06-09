Man fatally shot Thursday night inside Florissant home

The shooting took place inside a home in the 800 block of Derhake Road.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man died at the hospital Thursday night after being shot inside a Florissant home.

The Florissant Police Department said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. after learning the man had been shot and taken by his family to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The shooting took place inside a home in the 800 block of Derhake Road, officers learned. Police said believe the shooting was targeted and are investigating it as an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.