Florissant Police investigating 18-year-old man's death as a homicide

The body was found at McCluer North High School. A person of interest is in custody, police say.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Florissant Police began a homicide investigation Saturday after the body of an 18-year-old man was found at McCluer North High School.

Police believe the crime happened overnight on school grounds, 705 Waterford Drive.

The victim is identified as William Bellamy, 18, who lives at Holly Lane, which is a short distance from the school. Police said they have a person of interest in custody.

There is no threat to the school or the community, according to an FPD news release. Police say this is an isolated incident.