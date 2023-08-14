Florissant man arrested after robbing victim of shoes sold on Facebook Marketplace

Javonte Hicks posed as a potential buyer for the shoes and robbed the victim when meeting for the sale.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Florissant man has been arrested Monday after allegedly robbing a merchant on Facebook Marketplace at gunpoint and fleeing with three pairs of shoes.

Facebook Marketplace is a place on the platform where people can find, buy and sell items, according to the social networking site.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants Monday afternoon for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action against 23-year-old Javonte A. Hicks for his involvement in a robbery. The incident happened on Manor Drive in Florissant, Missouri.

According to a post on the Florissant Police Department Facebook page, the robbery victim posted an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace to sell three pairs of shoes. The victim arranged for Hicks, who posed as a potential buyer, to meet up on Aug. 10 at about noon on Manor Drive to conduct the sale. However, Hicks arrived with a gun, pointed it at the victim and demanded the victim turn over the shoes. The victim complied and Hicks ran off with the shoes.

A short time after the incident, investigators with the Florissant Police Department found out Hicks’ whereabouts at a nearby home and took him into custody. The victim’s shoes and Hicks’ gun were also found inside the home.

Hicks is being held on a $75,000 bond at the St. Louis County Jail.