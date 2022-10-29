1 man dead in shooting near Florissant church

FLORISSANT, Mo. — One man died Saturday afternoon after he was shot near a church in Florissant, police said.
The Florissant Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Graham Rd. near Calvary Bible Church of Florissant.
The victim was identified as a 19-year-old man, according to a post on the Florissant police department's Facebook page.
Police did not release the man's identity, suspect information or what might have led up to the shooting.
According to the Calvary Bible Church of Florissant's Facebook page, they were set to host a Community Harvest Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The event is now postponed.
The post said that the event will be rescheduled for a later date.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
