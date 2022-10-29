1 man dead in shooting near Florissant church

The Florissant Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. near Calvary Bible Church of Florissant.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — One man died Saturday afternoon after he was shot near a church in Florissant, police said.

The Florissant Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Graham Rd. near Calvary Bible Church of Florissant.

The victim was identified as a 19-year-old man, according to a post on the Florissant police department's Facebook page.

Police did not release the man's identity, suspect information or what might have led up to the shooting.

The Florissant Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on the parking lot of 825 Graham... Posted by Florissant Police Dept on Saturday, October 29, 2022

According to the Calvary Bible Church of Florissant's Facebook page, they were set to host a Community Harvest Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The event is now postponed.

The post said that the event will be rescheduled for a later date.

Due to an emergency we have had to Postpone our Harvest Fest. Please stay tuned for an update on the date and join us for Sunday School tomorrow at 9:30 AM and our Service at 10:45 AM. Posted by Calvary Bible Church of Florissant on Saturday, October 29, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html