Florissant shooting leaves teen girl injured

FLORISSANT, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was shot in Florissant Sunday night.

Florissant police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Flicker Drive to investigate an assault. When officers arrived, they were met by several people at the home and found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her leg.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. As of Monday afternoon, police have not provided an update on her condition.

Police said the shooting was not random and believe the people who were at the home were targeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html