The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Aqueduct Drive

FLORISSANT, Mo. — One person is in custody after a shooting in Florissant Saturday evening.

According to the Florissant Police Department a person was shot in the 2000 block of Aqueduct Drive around 6:35 p.m.

The person sustained a non-life threatening injury, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been made available.