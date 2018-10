CAHOKIA, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy from Florissant was shot and killed in Cahokia over the weekend.

Darris Williams was shot in the upper left part of his back Saturday night, the St. Clair County coroner confirmed. He was pronounced dead just after midnight Sunday morning. The shooting happened at at 329 Sauget Avenue, which is a residential area of Cahokia.

© 2018 KSDK