Florissant woman found shot to death in car

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A woman was found dead in a car, following a shooting in St. Louis early Friday morning.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say they got a call shortly after midnight regarding a shooting on the 8500 block of Church Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead in a car, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Lekeshia Stokes, from Florissant, Missouri.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

