St. Louis police searching for suspect in Forest Park car break ins

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police need your help identifying a suspect of multiple car break-ins and locating his vehicle.

Surveillance images show the suspect in a black zipped hoody, ripped jeans, and a fanny pack across the chest. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and a sunroof.

According to police, multiple car cloutings were reported in Forest Park on February 19. A car clouting is another term to describe a smash-and-grab job.

Police did not disclose everything the suspect took during the spree, however, they did mention that a victim’s credit card was used at a Target. That victim also sustained several thousand dollars worth of damage to his or her vehicle.

Anyone with information or who might recognize the suspect or vehicle is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). You can also contact the 2nd District Detective at 314-444-0100.

Car clouting isn't the only car crime taking place in the St. Louis area.

Criminals are taking advantage of the colder weather and stealing vehicles that are left unattended to warm up.

A Holly Hills homeowner told police, he was standing on his front porch as his car was warming up when thieves hopped in and drove away.

Despite the freezing temperatures, police say anyone warming up their car should stay in the vehicle at all times.

Florissant police are also warning people of a recent auto theft scheme that starts with a fender bender.

Police said there's been a few auto thefts that start out with a car bumping into the back of another vehicle. Per usual, both parties got out to inspect the damage. While that's going on, someone from the second vehicle hops out and steals the victim's vehicle.