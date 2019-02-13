OLYMPIAN VILLAGE, Mo. — A former alderman who admitted to embezzling $180,000 from the city of Olympian Village will spend more than a year in prison.

In September, Gary Atchley pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he used the city's money to pay for his own expenses. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $187,252.60 in restitution.

Atchley, a 54-year-old man from Jefferson County, was an alderman for Olympian Village from March 2013 to December 2016. Over that time, he used about $58,000 to make personal purchases and wrote another $127,000 worth of checks to himself, according to court documents.

The case was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and FBI.