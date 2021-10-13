Former Anheuser-Busch employee admits to health care fraud scheme with Jefferson County chiropractor

Nenninger received more than $457,000 in fraudulent disability payments from Jan. 8, 2013, to Sept. 30, 2021

ST. LOUIS — A former Anheuser-Busch employee pleaded guilty to health care fraud that netted her more than $450,000 in disability benefit payments over the span of nearly eight years.

Shannon Nenninger pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy involving health care fraud, making a false statement to a government agency, theft of government funds and social security fraud.

In September 2020, Nenninger and multiple others were indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud the Social Security Administration, Prudential Insurance of America Companies and MetLife by exaggerating medical conditions to receive disability payments. According to the Eastern District of Missouri State's Attorney's office, Thomas Hobbs, a Jefferson County chiropractor, said he could help her in claiming disability.

The State's Attorney's office said Hobbs exaggerated Nenninger's medical condition, saying she was "totally and permanently" disabled. In early 2013, Nenninger began receiving disability benefits from the Social Security Administration and private insurance companies. From Jan. 8, 2013, to Nov. 28, 2017, Nenninger paid Hobbs $6,100 for exaggerating her condition and helping her qualify for payments.

While she was receiving disability payments, she was doing things like traveling internationally, attending concerts, working in her yard, washing her car, going to various social events and going fishing, according to the state's attorney's office.

Nenninger received more than $457,000 in disability payments from Jan. 8, 2013, to Sept. 30, 2021. Hobbs and another chiropractor are accused of receiving $3,501.88 from Blue Cross Blue Shield for unnecessary tests and treatments.

Conspiracy to defraud carries a maximum prison sentence of five years for each count and a fine of $250,000 or both.