Former central Missouri police chief settles lawsuit over losing job after refusing to remove mayor's girlfriend from home

Former Chief Lyn Woolford alleged that in February 2020, Mayor Gene Rhorer asked him to send officers to remove his girlfriend from a home

ASHLAND, Mo. — A former Ashland police chief has settled a lawsuit he filed after he said he was removed from the job in part because he refused the mayor's request to remove a girlfriend from the mayor's home.

Former Chief Lyn Woolford received $112,636 and his attorney received $24,863 in the settlement with the city of Ashland, the mayor and the Board of Aldermen, the Columbia Missourian reported. As part of the settlement, neither side admitted wrongdoing.

Woolford alleged that in February 2020, Mayor Gene Rhorer asked him to send officers to remove his girlfriend from a home she shared with Rhorer. Court documents said Woolford refused to remove the woman because there was no threat of violence but he sent officers to maintain the peace.

Woolford also alleged he was discriminated against because of his age.

Despite a strong show of support from city residents, the Board of Aldermen voted in June to replace Woolford as chief.