Former Ballwin police officer charged with assault during traffic stop

BALLWIN, Mo. — A former Ballwin police officer was indicted on an assault charge after an investigation found he pulled a teenager out of a car during a traffic stop last August.
Former Ballwin police officer Charles Lancey was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of fourth-degree assault of a 17-year-old.
According to a press release from St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said the incident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Investigators said Lancey pulled a 17-year-old out of the teen's vehicle by the arm and clothing during a traffic stop on Aug. 20, 2020. The teen was injured in the incident.
The investigators referred the case to the Conviction and Incident Review Unit, an independent unit within Bell's office that was formed to investigate and prosecute official misconduct.
"Police are authorized to use the minimum force necessary in dealing with suspects," Bell said in the press release. "The conduct we allege goes well beyond the use of minimum force and is an assault; furthermore, we allege that the officer in question was in absolutely no danger whatsoever."
Fourth-degree assault is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a $2,000 fine. He has been issued a summons.
Ballwin Police Department said it fired Lancey on Sept. 9 after an internal investigation found that he violated department policy. It also requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation that same day.
The full statement from the police department is as follows:
On August 20th, 2020 at approximately 2257 hours at Howard and Ramsey, former Ballwin Police Officer Charles Lancey, conducted a traffic stop while assigned as a patrol officer. Once the Ballwin Police Department was notified of the complaint on August 24, 2020, Lancey was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Once the internal investigation was completed, Ballwin found Lancey had violated policy. Lancey was terminated from the department on September 9, 2020. The Ballwin Police Department requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol conduct a criminal investigation in reference to this incident, on September 9th, 2020.