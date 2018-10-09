ST. LOUIS — A former Washington University Medical School official was indicted on charges of mail fraud after allegedly defrauding the school out of about $300,000 for trips, home improvement and jewelry.

Barbara "Basia" Skudrzyk, also known as Barbara “Basia” Najarro, was indicted on six charges of mail fraud after police said she used university funds for personal services and repairs to her home, a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office said.

While working as the medical school's business director from May 2010 to July 31, 2018, Skudrzyk would hire contractors, then submit false W-9 tax documents and submit and approve payment using university money, the press release said. She also used money from the university and forged signatures to buy preloaded VISA cards which she used to buy meals and jewelry.

The release also said she also used university funds to pay for foreign trips for her and her family.

She will be forced to pay restitution and each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000.

