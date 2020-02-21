ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A letter penned from behind bars is revealing new details about the former Cub Scout den leader who’s charged with sexually assaulting young boys, according to court documents obtained by 5 On Your Side.

Matthew C. Baker, 50, is facing several counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation involving boys under the age of 12 in St. Louis County and St. Charles County.

In an application for a search warrant filed this month, a detective assigned to the case stated they recently met with Baker’s cellmate. This person confirmed intimate details, including names of reported victims, which hasn’t been released to the public.

PREVIOUS: Cub Scout den leader accused of sexually assaulting another child, and there could be more victims

PREVIOUS: Cub Scout den leader accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy in O'Fallon, Mo.

This cellmate told the detective Baker gave him two letters that he wanted mailed. One of them was addressed to Baker’s sister in New Hampshire – which was in a sealed envelope – and the other letter was addressed to the parents of a victim Baker is charged with sexually assaulting. That handwritten letter wasn’t in a sealed envelope. The cellmate gave both letters to the detective.

In an application for a search warrant to open the sealed letter, the detective revealed details about what Baker reportedly wrote in the letter to the child’s parents.

The letter was written as follows:

“I’m sorry for the pain inflicted to your child and all the others. I hope your not the kind of person who holds a grudge, they were young and immature and that turned me on. I have a mental disease and I will get the help I need. Will you please have (juvenile victim’s name) tell police I never did anything? I will never hurt or sexually touch children no more, you are the only hope I have. Will we still be friends? Please forgive me. M.B.”

In the search warrant application, the detective said the second half of the letter was even more concerning.

It read:

“My friend (cellmate’s name) is bringing this to you. will you please reach my wife and tell her I love her. I will move to my sister’s in New Hampshire. I’m trusting you will help me. I will make it worth your while. I sent someone to hurt (two juvenile victims’ names). I’m sorry, please keep an eye on them.”

Because of the threats contained in the letter, the detective filed an application for a search warrant to open the letter that’s addressed to Baker’s sister. The search warrant was approved. Police have not released what they found in the letter.

RELATED: Former Cub Scout den leader facing new charge of sex crime against child

Baker is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond in the St. Charles County Department of Corrections.