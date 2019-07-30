ST. LOUIS — A man pleaded guilty to identity theft after he admitted to posing as an employee at a health clinic and sending an offensive email to a woman who applied for a job.

Christopher Crivolio, 47, pleaded guilty to identity theft for sending an unauthorized email posing as an employee and telling a woman the clinic does not consider candidates with "ghetto" names.

A post on Facebook about the email went viral in August of 2018 after Hermeisha Robinson got an email response after applying for a customer service job at Mantality Health in Chesterfield.

“Thank you for your interest in careers at Mantality Health," the email said. "Unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive “ghetto” names. We wish the best in your career search.”

At the time of the original story, the owner of the clinic said he believed a former employee hacked the system and generated the emails from a remote website. He also said he filed a police report.

RELATED: Woman denied job after email says her name is ‘ghetto,’ company says someone hacked its system

The email was signed from a person who worked at the clinic at the time, but it was actually sent by Crivolio. The employee named in the email was harassed after the employee's name and personal information was published on social media.

Crivolio could face five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7.

More local news:

RELATED: Man facing several charges after police chase and shooting at police car in St. Charles County

RELATED: North city standoff ends after 9 hours

RELATED: 6 unlocked cars stolen in Kirkwood within 4 days