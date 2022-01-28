Former Jefferson County deputy arrested, charged over narcotics

"It was a bad and embarrassing day for our department. However, as Sheriff I commit to you, we will hold our officers accountable," a statement read.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A former Jefferson County deputy is being charged after accusations of him stealing prescription drugs.

Michael Filsinger, 35, is facing four counts of felony stealing, one count of misdemeanor stealing, and one count of misuse of official information by a public servant.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office states the investigation was initiated because of questionable activity during an examination of GPS information from Filsinger’s assigned patrol vehicle.

Officials go on to say they believe while Filsinger was employed as a deputy, he "improperly used his access to this department’s report management system to identify reports involving prescription drugs. While on and off duty, Filsinger allegedly approached multiple people named in those reports, claiming to be a detective following up on previous investigations."

During multiple interactions with victims, it’s believed Filsinger stole a portion of those medications, officials say.

The department took to their social media pages, to display the charging documents against their former deputy.

Attached are the court documents related to former Deputy Michael Filsinger. pic.twitter.com/RzLKen3878 — Jefferson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JeffCoMoSheriff) January 28, 2022

Sheriff Dave Marshak also made a video addressing the recent arrest writing, "As Sheriff, I can share with you it was a bad and embarrassing day for our department. However, as Sheriff I commit to you, we will hold our officers accountable."

Sad day for @JeffCoMoSheriff after a self-initiated investigation of a former deputy. We have probable cause to believe he was stealing medication from citizens on & off duty. We are disgusted & embarrassed for our department & our profession.

More here: https://t.co/JY3CVa7kWC pic.twitter.com/j9xqSH5uUZ — Jefferson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JeffCoMoSheriff) January 28, 2022