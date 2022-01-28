Former Jefferson County deputy arrested, charged over narcotics

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A former Jefferson County deputy is being charged after accusations of him stealing prescription drugs.
Michael Filsinger, 35, is facing four counts of felony stealing, one count of misdemeanor stealing, and one count of misuse of official information by a public servant.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office states the investigation was initiated because of questionable activity during an examination of GPS information from Filsinger’s assigned patrol vehicle.
Officials go on to say they believe while Filsinger was employed as a deputy, he "improperly used his access to this department’s report management system to identify reports involving prescription drugs. While on and off duty, Filsinger allegedly approached multiple people named in those reports, claiming to be a detective following up on previous investigations."
During multiple interactions with victims, it’s believed Filsinger stole a portion of those medications, officials say.
The department took to their social media pages, to display the charging documents against their former deputy.
Sheriff Dave Marshak also made a video addressing the recent arrest writing, "As Sheriff, I can share with you it was a bad and embarrassing day for our department. However, as Sheriff I commit to you, we will hold our officers accountable."
Filsinger is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond. He is also under a court order for house arrest and to wear a GPS monitoring device.