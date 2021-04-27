Former KMOX personality Harry Hamm sentenced for child pornography

Harry Hamm will spend the next 68 months in federal prison after admitting that FBI agents found child pornography on his two phones and personal laptop in 2018

ST. LOUIS — Former KMOX radio personality Harry Hamm was sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to three child pornography charges.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Hamm to 68 months in prison for two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography.

In February, Hamm withdrew his not guilty plea on the three counts and instead pleaded guilty.

In his guilty plea, Hamm admitted that FBI agents found child pornography on his two phones and personal laptop in 2018.

Hamm, 79, also faces felony charges in St. Louis County of second-degree statutory sodomy, incest and possession of child pornography dating back to a 2019 arrest. A plea hearing for those charges is set for May 12.

Hamm was arrested by St. Ann police in 2019, and Police Chief Aaron Jimenez said Hamm admitted to sexually abusing a child in his own family.

He also had, on his phone, explicit photos he took of a half dozen other children, all younger than 8 years old, Jimenez said.

"Based on his age of 77, I can promise you this was not the first time and it wouldn't have been the last time unless this sick individual was caught,” Jimenez said shortly after the 2019 arrest.