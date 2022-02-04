Former Metro East teacher accused of having sexual relationship with students

Danielle C. Fischer was arrested at her home in Edwardsville after a search warrant was executed.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A former educator that worked for multiple schools in the Metro East has been arrested and charged for having sexual relationships with her students.

Danielle C. Fischer worked for the Roxana School District during the 2020-2021 school year as a permanent substitute teacher and the Alton School District the next year.

The 29-year-old has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault, a class 1 felony, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which is a class 2 felony, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 26, the Edwardsville Police Department was notified by the Roxana Police Department, that a former school teacher in the Roxana School District had a sexual relationship with juveniles that were under the age of 18 years old.

"The Edwardsville Police initiated an investigation due to the sexual acts occurring within the city limits of Edwardsville, Illinois," a press release from the department states.

Police searched Fischer's residence, located in the 400 block Roanoke Drive in Edwardsville, on February 1 on a warrant.

The suspect was taken into custody at that time. Her bond is set at $200,000.