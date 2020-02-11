As officers found drugs in her vehicle, they said she told them "that doesn't look good," claiming she doesn't personally use narcotics.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested a former Morgan County school principal Saturday on numerous drug charges after police said they found what they believe was methamphetamine and other drugs in her vehicle.

Officers arrested Penny Elizabeth Boyd after pulling her over on Papermill Drive near Northshore Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday. According to the arrest report, the officer saw a Dark Navy Mercedes SLK with features on the hood that connected it to a crime bulletin about several auto burglaries.

Boyd told the officer she let someone named "Jeremy" drive the vehicle a few weeks ago, but was unable to give the officer any other information about the person other than she got in contact with him through a mutual friend.

The officer said Boyd began making statements about the communication that was "consistent with the sale of narcotics," saying her friend had numerous Facebook pages and used WhatsApp.

Officers brought in a K-9 officer. The dog sniffed the vehicle and alerted officers to drugs in the vehicle.

According to the report, officers found 19 grams of a clear crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, more than 6 grams of marijuana, heroin, 18 Focalin pills, an amphetamine salt pill, a digital scale, two empty plastic bags, and a glass pipe commonly used for meth.

Officers said Boyd told them "that doesn't look good," claiming she doesn't personally use narcotics. Officers said they found $753 in cash on her, believing it to be from selling narcotics.

Boyd was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility and charged with felony possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sell, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and two simple possession charges.