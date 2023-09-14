Former nursing assistant charged with raping patient in 2022 at St. Louis County hospital

Felix Mumba, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sodomy.

A man who worked as a certified nursing assistant at SSM DePaul Hospital has been charged with raping a patient, and cases involving similar allegations are pending against him.

Felix Mumba, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sodomy. His bond was set at $500,000, cash-only.

Police arrested him this week at a Mercy rehabilitation facility in Chesterfield where he was working.

Two other investigations involving "similar facts," are pending against Mumba, according to court documents.

Mumba was working as a CNA at SSM DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton on April 8, 2022 while the victim was a patient in the hospital. He denied having sexual contact with the patient, but evidence from her rape kit matched his DNA, according to court documents.

Should he be released on bond, one of the conditions is that he no longer be allowed to work in healthcare, according to charging documents.

