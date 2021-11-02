Former 'Shop with a Cop' president pleads guilty to stealing from the nonprofit and money intended for Officer Flamion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The former president of a nonprofit entered a guilty plea in connection with stealing from the nonprofit on Thursday.
According to a release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Angela McMunn pled guilty to several charges including receiving stolen property and unlawful merchandising practices.
While serving as the president of Shop with a Cop, which was founded to assist underprivileged children, McMunn used more than $18,000 from the nonprofit's bank account for personal purchases. She also fraudulently solicited funds for officer Michael Flamion, who was shot and then paralyzed in the line of duty. She advertised all proceeds would go to Flamion, but instead used $6,498 for personal purchases.
“Stealing from law enforcement, including Officer Michael Flamion, who put his life on the line in the line of duty, is beyond the pale,” Schmitt said. “I’m grateful for the work that Sheriff Dave Marshak and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office did to investigate this case, and I’m pleased that my Office was able to hold McMunn accountable for her actions.”
McMunn was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with the execution of the sentence suspended and placed on 5 years of supervised probation with various conditions of probation including an order to pay a total of $24,886.07 in restitution to Jefferson County Shop with a Cop and officer Flamion.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
Hospital admissions at lowest level since Oct. 21, 2020 as task force leader responds to attack from Parson