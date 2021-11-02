Former 'Shop with a Cop' president pleads guilty to stealing from the nonprofit and money intended for Officer Flamion

While serving as the president of Shop with a Cop, which was founded to assist underprivileged children, McMunn used more than $18,000 from the nonprofit's bank account for personal purchases. She also fraudulently solicited funds for officer Michael Flamion, who was shot and then paralyzed in the line of duty. She advertised all proceeds would go to Flamion, but instead used $6,498 for personal purchases.



“Stealing from law enforcement, including Officer Michael Flamion, who put his life on the line in the line of duty, is beyond the pale,” Schmitt said. “I’m grateful for the work that Sheriff Dave Marshak and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office did to investigate this case, and I’m pleased that my Office was able to hold McMunn accountable for her actions.”