ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former St. Louis County sports doctor pleaded guilty to 10 charges Monday after seven women said he assaulted them at a Richmond Heights doctors office.

Howard O. Setzer, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of assault in connection with incidents that happened in 2016 and 2017.

Charging documents said seven different women told police of incidents. Documents said Setzer touched the women inappropriately without their consent, and one woman said he rubbed his penis on her hand through his clothes.

In February 2017, he was charged with similar crimes in St. Charles County.

