Former St. Louis aldermen to be sentenced Tuesday on bribery charges

Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad all pleaded guilty to federal theft and bribery charges.

ST. LOUIS — Sentences will be handed down to three former St. Louis Aldermen on federal bribery charges Tuesday afternoon at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse.

Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad all pleaded guilty to federal theft and bribery charges, but they're each asking the judge not to sentence them to any jail time.

This push came days after photos were released that showed all three aldermen taking thousands of dollars in bribes from an undercover FBI informant.

The original 66-page indictment released in June against Reed, Boyd and Collins-Muhammad claimed that all aldermen accepted cash and other gifts in exchange for proposed tax breaks and development project approvals in north St. Louis City.

Reed and Boyd resigned from the Board of Aldermen in the days following their June indictment. Collins Muhammad resigned in May.

The three originally pleaded not-guilty but pivoted to guilty pleas in August. The aldermen have been out on bond before Tuesday’s sentencing and have been ordered to pay restitution on the bribes and gifts they received.

Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is pleading guilty to a count of bribery and another count of racketeering and faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to the indictment, Reed met with local businessman and undercover FBI informant at his campaign headquarters and discussed plans to redraw the ward map to protect Collins Muhammad from activists who wanted to recall him from office.

The charges claim Reed asked the informant for $20,000 in campaign cash.

John Collins-Muhammad could face up to 35 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines for counts of bribery, racketeering and wire fraud filed against him.

Boyd pleaded guilty to bribery and racketeering and wire-fraud in January. He is facing a maximum of 55 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office suggested a range of 37 to 46 months of jail time for Muhammad and Reed and 30 to 37 months for Boyd.

Last week, all three former St. Louis aldermen and their lawyers put out memorandums calling for a second chance, and no jail time.

A SLU Law professor told 5 on Your Side that these cases have a major impact on St. Louis politics.

"It looks like the U.S. attorney's office is really cleaning up politics in St. Louis City and St. Louis County…" St. Louis University Law Professor Anders Walker said. "The feds are looking at what they are doing, and they need to stay up on the right side of the law."