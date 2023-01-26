Former St. Louis County aide to be sentenced for COVID-19 funding scheme

Prosecutors in the case said there is no evidence St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page knew about Weaver's actions.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Former St. Louis County aide Tony Weaver is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court, Thursday, on corruption charges. Weaver pleaded guilty in October and admitted to rigging applications for COVID-19 relief funds.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page appointed Weaver, but prosecutors said there was no evidence Page knew what Weaver was involved in.

Court filings said Weaver referred to Page and former Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray in several of the conversations with an FBI informant.

Weaver was quoted saying, “Everybody’s coming together doing their thing. And when Sam Page’s term is over, we’ll all be millionaires and won’t have to worry about anything at all… I hope this place is not bugged… that’s how Stenger got caught …” referring to former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

As a change management coordinator at the St. Louis County Jail, Weaver made $95,000 a year. He is the last of four St. Louis area politicians nabbed by the same FBI informant who is still awaiting sentencing.

The government is asking the judge to sentence Weaver to 12-18 months in prison.

Federal Prosecutor Hal Goldsmith has characterized Weaver’s scheme as “bold and reflecting a level of arrogance which cannot be ignored.”