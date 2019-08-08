ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — He was once the highest-ranking elected official in Missouri's largest county.

As St. Louis County executive, Steve Stenger was twice elected by the people to lead and oversee a government that serves approximately one million people.

But on Friday, the now-convicted felon will finally find out just how long he will be serving time in federal prison.

Stenger, 47, is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis on multiple corruption charges.

In May, Stenger pleaded guilty to theft of honest services, mail fraud and bribery less than a week after resigning from the executive's office.

The criminal charges are all connection to five pay-to-play schemes that spanned from 2014 to 2019, according to federal prosecutors.

Stenger's plea agreement states, in part, that he "...used his official position as St. Louis County Executive to enrich himself through soliciting and accepting campaign contributions from individuals and their companies in exchange for favorable official action, which enriched those individuals and their companies by secretly obtaining favorable action for themselves and their companies, through corrupt means."

It also states Stenger did so "...with the intent to defraud" and that he "...used, caused to be used, or aided and abetted the use of the mail in furtherance of, or in an attempt to carry out, some essential step in the scheme."

Under the federal sentencing guidelines, Stenger is looking at three to four years behind bars.

In a 12-page sentencing memorandum filed last week, federal prosecutors said that no leniency should be used in determining Stenger's fate.

The memorandum said Stenger should get 37 to 46 months of imprisonment and "anything less would ignore the extent of the defendant's criminal conduct and the substantial harm defendant's conduct caused to the public."

The document said Stenger used his position for his own personal gain, collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in political donations for his own benefit, hiring his "political cronies" and their family members to continue his pay-to-play scheme, and bullying his employees into committing illegal acts under the threat of being fired.

The memorandum included several uncovered quotes from Stenger, including what he had told his executive staff in a private conversation on Nov. 7 after the general election: “How ‘bout that motherf---ers? I don’t show up to the Council meetings. I don’t do f---ing sh-t. I’ve been sitting at my house for the past two months f---ing raising money and then won by 20%! The world’s a f---ed up place.”

Stenger's attorneys are hoping for a lesser sentence.

They argue he is a first-time, non-violent offender with a family and wife expecting a baby in September.

The defense's memorandum, also filed last week, stated that a longer sentence would affect Stenger's capacity to earn an income generally and provide for his family."

It also argued that his administration made positive contributions to the community.

5 On Your Side will be in the courtroom for Friday's hearing and will report all updates on-air and online as soon as they're available.

