Former Hazelwood school security guard convicted of sex crimes against student

The girl was in 7th and 8th grades at Hazelwood Central Middle School when the crimes happened.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury on Wednesday convicted a former school security guard of committing six felony sex crimes against a child who attended the school where he worked.

Dexter Wade, 40, was convicted in St. Louis County Circuit Court of first-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory rape, child enticement, and three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office said the sex crimes were committed against a Hazelwood Central Middle School student in 2016 and 2017 when the girl was in 7th and 8th grades.

The girl was 13 and 14 when the crimes happened. She reported them in 2020. According to a probable cause statement, Snapchat messages corroborated that there was sexual contact between her and Wade.

The prosecuting attorney's office said Wade was detained awaiting trial and is no longer employed as a security guard.

The victim took the stand at trial, as well as her mother, her grandmother, a forensic interviewer from the Children's Advocacy Center, and the lead detective for the St. Louis County Police Department.

The state presented images of Snapchat messages at trial that the victim had saved.

"The Snapchat exchanges show how Wade presented himself first as a father figure and then as both a father figure and a lover to the child. He even told her that he saw them having children in the future," the prosecuting attorney's office said.

In a news release announcing the conviction, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said, "Schools are supposed to be a place to educate and nurture students, not groom them as victims."