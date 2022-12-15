Former St. Louis police officer found not guilty of rape

The verdict came down after a little more than an hour of jury deliberations.

ST. LOUIS — The jury on Thursday found former St. Louis Metropolitan police officer Torey Phelps not guilty of raping a former colleague while she was unconscious.

The verdict came down after a little more than an hour of deliberations. The jury included eight women and four men.

Phelps was one of two officers accused of forcible rape and other sexual assault dating back to 2009.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Phelps and Lafeal Lawshea worked together to drug and abuse their victims.

