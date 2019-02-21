BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — A former staff member of a state representative that represents Maryland Heights pleaded guilty Thursday to trying to entice a child.

Carter Ballmann — a former staff member of Rep. Mark Matthiesen, who represents Maryland Heights in the Missouri House of Representatives — was charged back in April of 2018. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said he tried to entice an undercover police officer he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

On Thursday, he entered a guilty plea. Sentencing will be some time in the future, but a date has not been set.

At the time of Ballmann's arrest, Matthiesen released a statement saying he ended Ballmann's employment and cooperated fully with the investigation.