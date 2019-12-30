EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — New court documents obtained by 5 On Your Side Monday detail what led to the third DUI arrest in two years for a former U.S. attorney.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, a call came in reporting a minor vehicle crash on Club Center Court near Illinois Route 157 in Edwardsville. The caller said a silver Jeep hit a red car, kept driving and then parked in a lot a short distance away.

An Edwardsville police officer arrived at the scene, found the Jeep and determined the driver was Steve R. Wigginton. The 56-year-old failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for failing to slow down to avoid a crash, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Wigginton was taken to the Edwardsville Police Department but posted bond and was released. He did not provide a breath test at the police station.

This is the third time Wigginton has been cited for a DUI in two years. He was first arrested for DUI in May 2017. He was arrested again on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

5 On Your Side previously reported that a clerical error allowed Wigginton to keep his driver's license while he awaited criminal proceeding for previous charges.

READ MORE: Clerical error allows suspected drunk drivers to keep licenses

The error did not impact the criminal prosecution of Wigginton’s case.

Wigginton is a former U.S. attorney. He served the Southern District of Illinois from 2010 to 2015.

Latest local headlines: