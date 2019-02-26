WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — The former district administrator of the Washington County Ambulance District was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay back thousands of dollars after defrauding the district.

In November, William Gum pleaded guilty to four counts of public corruption, defrauding a federal program.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Gum worked as a district administrator while also working part-time as a Potosi police captain. The release said he broke ambulance district rules by consistently paying himself additional salary and used a district credit card for personal purchases.

The release estimated Gum embezzled more than $262,000 in public funds over the course of 10 years.

On Monday, Gum was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the ambulance district. He also forfeited $95,000 to the United States of America.