4 armed robberies in 3 hours in downtown St. Louis Saturday night into Sunday morning

Two juveniles, 12 and 13, were arrested after police say they stole a car from a woman at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS — A 28-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint by a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old; a man nearly carjacked at gunpoint and struck in the head; a woman struck in the face and nearly robbed; out-of-state twin brothers robbed at gunpoint.

All of it happened within the span of about three hours late Saturday and into the early morning hours Sunday in downtown St. Louis.

5 On Your Side is learning exclusive new details on each of the crimes from police sources familiar with the investigations, who believe each are isolated incidents.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police say 28-year-old woman was carjacked at the Arcade Apartments in the 800 block of Olive Boulevard. The victim told police two men took her 2020 Kia Soul at gunpoint.

About an hour later two officers saw the stolen car traveling northbound along N. Broadway from Cass. When they tried to stop the car, it fled until its occupants abandoned the car in the 2900 block of Sullivan Avenue. One of the suspected carjackers ran into a home about four blocks away in the 3200 block of Dodier Street. Two officers ran inside the home, where two women, ages 43 and 59, live. One of the officers used a Taser to subdue the suspected carjacker, who was 13.

Detectives caught the second suspected carjacker, a 12-year-old, when he tried to flee the area by leaving in an Uber.

The women who lived inside the home said they did not know the 13-year-old who ran into their house. The victim identified by boys in a lineup.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police saw a car driving erratically along Cass Avenue. When the car pulled over for them, the 20-year-old driver told police he was the victim of an attempted carjacking in the Carr Square neighborhood near the 1500 block of North 13th Street. He told police he was able to escape, but not before his attacker struck him in his head. The victim was then taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

About a half-hour later, a 27-year-old woman told police she walked onto the entrance ramp to the Westin Hotel when she was suddenly struck in the face and knocked to the ground. Her attacker tried to take her purse, but she screamed for help and the attacker ran away without her purse.

At 2:11 a.m. Sunday, twin 28-year-old brothers who are from out-of-state were walking in the 600 block of Olive Street when a car pulled alongside them. Two men got out, pointed black handguns at the victims and demanded their wallets and phones. One of the victims gave his phone and wallet to one of the men and the other victim did not. The suspected robbers then drove away.