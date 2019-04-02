ST. LOUIS — Four people were carjacked in St. Louis in separate incidents this weekend. Police made arrests in two of the incidents, and four people are in custody.

The first happened on Friday at around 4:35 in the afternoon near the intersection of Thomas Street and North Leffingwell Avenue.

A 60-year-old man told police he was robbed of his car keys at gunpoint by three juveniles. He said the suspects got into the car and drove off. Police later found the car with the suspects inside. Two of them were arrested but the third was able to run off. The two arrested suspects were 15 and 16 years old.

The next happened at around 12:25 Saturday near the intersection of North Taylor and St. Ferdinand Avenues.

Police said a 33-year-old man was held up at gunpoint. The suspect demanded the victim's keys and drove away in the victim's car. Police found the car abandoned a short time later.

The third was at around 5:35 Saturday evening near Gravois and Potomac.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was sitting in her 2009 Chevrolet Malibu when a man in all black clothing got into the passenger seat of the car. The suspect demanded she get out, and when she refused, he pointed a gun at her. She then got out of the car and handed her keys over. The man drove off in her car.

Police did not say if her car was found.

The last incident was Sunday night on the 4800 block of Northland Avenue in the Kingshighway East neighborhood.

A 35-year-old man told police he was stopped in the area when a man pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys. The victim got out of the car and handed the man his keys. A few hours later, police found the car and took two suspects into custody.

No charges have been filed in any of these incidents as of this writing.

Police are still investigating each of the incidents.